Etowah County BOE selects new superintendent

The Etowah County Board of Education announced the selection of Julie Talton as Superintendent of Education for Etowah County Schools, pending final approval of her employment contract by the Etowah County Board of Education.

With more than 27 years of experience in Alabama public education, Talton has a proven record of leadership, innovation and dedication to student success.

In 2024, she joined Etowah County Schools as Director of Elementary Curriculum and advanced to Assistant Superintendent in 2025.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to continuous improvement, data-driven decision-making, stakeholder engagement and ensuring the well-being and success of every student, a press release said.

Talton has successfully led goal-setting initiatives grounded in continuous improvement, data analysis and collaboration with educators, parents and community stakeholders.

Her leadership style reflects a deep understanding of the needs of students and a steadfast commitment to providing every child with opportunities to succeed.

Pending final contract approval, Talton will officially assume the role of Superintendent on Aug. 1, following the retirement of Superintendent Alan Cosby.

Etowah County Board of Education President, Jay Freeman, stated that the Board members devoted significant time and effort throughout the selection process to ensure they identified the most qualified individual to lead the school system into the future. He expressed confidence that Talton’s extensive experience, proven leadership and unwavering commitment to students make her exceptionally well-qualified to serve as the next Superintendent of Education.

Freeman also thanked each member of the Etowah County Board of Education for their professionalism, dedication and thoughtful consideration throughout the process.