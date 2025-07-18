Fifth Annual Hometown Heroes hosted in Glencoe

On Monday evening, July 14th. The Glencoe Ministerial Association held its 5th Annual Hometown Heroes event at the Faith Worship Center Church in Glencoe. This annual event is a team effort among the pastors and churches on the Glencoe community to honor those who serve and protect our community. This year’s guest speaker was Chief Bill Partridge from the Oxford Police Dept. He delivered a powerful word of encouragement to those in attendance. The meal was catered by Beans and Greens and special music provided by Barry Benefield.

The Glencoe Ministerial Association is comprised of churches in the Glencoe and East Gadsden Area. Included are: Faith Worship Center; 1st Baptist Glencoe; Glencoe Cumberland Presbyterian; East Gadsden Presbyterian; East Gadsden Church of the Nazarene; Hilltop Community Church.

The Glencoe Ministerial Association works throughout the community to support and to display unity in the area. Throughout the year the ministerial association supports our schools by hosting the Baccalaureate Service for graduating Seniors; Community Thanksgiving Service; Community Thanksgiving Meal; Holy Week Services and the Hometown Heroes.