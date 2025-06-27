Finding peace in troubled times

By Toni Ford

When I read this devotion I knew I was to share it in my weekly column. This speaks to where we are today and many are looking for peace in this troubled world. This comes from “The Father’s Business,” written by Sylvia Gunter. Please check out their website for more devotionals and information about their ministry. The Father’s Business – Home of the Ministry of Sylvia Gunter

“The world is a scary place. Every time you listen to the news there is more darkness and uncertainty. We are facing more questions than answers as no one knows exactly what is going to unfold. It is easy to feel overwhelmed and powerless. In times like these we have to cling to these truths: God is ever constant, and our identity is secure in Him.

Knowing who God is and who you are in Him is the steadfast anchor for all our circumstances. Philippians 4:7 promises if we bring everything to God, His peace which passes all understanding, will guard our heart and mind through Christ Jesus. That word guard is much stronger than our English language expresses. In the Greek it means “to protect by a military guard, either to prevent hostile invasion, or to keep the inhabitants of a besieged city from flight.”

I don’t know about you, but for me during this season I need a military strength guard to keep my mind from being consumed with worry and fear. God’s peace not only keeps out invaders, but keeps us from running away in fear. So how do we live in that peace? The Message translation of the same verse ends with this phrase, “It’s wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of your life.”

It is time to choose to guard your heart and mind with the truth of who God is and who you are in Him, allowing who He is to displace all worry and guard us from attack. It may be a minute-by-minute choice we have to make to keep our mind, heart and emotions focused on Him. Here are a few truths to mediate on to help displace fear with trust.

He is able – 2 Cor. 9:8 God is able to make all grace abound to you.

I am standing – Rom. 14:4 (I) will stand, for the Lord is able to make (me) stand.

He is above all – Ps. 135:5 The Lord is great, and our Lord is above all gods.

I am a citizen of heaven – Phi. 3:20 Our citizenship is in heaven.

He is the Amen, the faithful and true witness, ruler of God’s creation – Rev. 3:14 …the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the ruler of God’s creation.

I am steadfast in Him -1 Peter 5:10 And the God of all grace…will himself…make you strong, firm and steadfast.

He is the banner to the people – Isaiah 11:10 In that day the Root of Jesse will stand as a banner for the peoples.

I am under His banner of love – Song of Solomon 2:4 He brings me to his banqueting table, and his banner over me is love.

God, the creator of the ends of the earth, cares for His creation – Is. 40:28 The Lord is…the Creator of the ends of the earth.

I am cared for with compassion – Is. 46:3-4 I have cared for you since you were conceived and have carried since your birth.

He is God of love and peace – 2 Cor. 13:11 The God of love and peace will be with you.

I am lavished with love – 1 John 3:1-3 How great is the love the Father has lavished on us…

He is God who hears – Ex. 22:27 When he cries out to me, I will hear…

I am heard – Is. 65:24 Before they call I will answer; while they are still speaking I will hear.

He is the quieter of the storm – Mat. 8:26 Then he got up and rebuked the winds and the waves, and it was completely calm.

I am quieted with His love – Zep. 3:17 The Lord…will quiet you with his love…

He is my shelter – Is. 25:4 You have been…a shelter from the storm and a shade from the heat.

I am safe – Pro. 18:10 The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous run to it and are safe.

If you would like continued prayer, feel free to email me at tonif77@gmail.com.