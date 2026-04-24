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April 26, 2026

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First Friday returns May 1

First Friday event last year. Lindsey Frazier/Messenger

First Friday returns to downtown Gadsden on May 1, following the first event of the year on April 3.

Broad Street will once again come alive with classic cars, delicious food vendors, live music, shopping, and family-friendly fun. Broad Street will close to traffic and classic cars can park beginning at 3:30 p.m., with festivities beginning at 5:00 p.m. and continuing until 8:00 p.m.

Downtown retail shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues will stay open late to welcome visitors. It’s also the perfect opportunity to shop locally for Mother’s Day gifts.

The live music lineup for the evening includes:

Cross Camp Cowboy Band at 2nd and Broad

Wesley & Aaron at 3rd & Broad

The Tease at 4th and Broad

Big Martha Band at 5th and Broad.

“We have an exciting music line up for this month” says Kay Moore, DGI Director. “Along with great live entertainment, attendees can also enjoy the ever-popular classic cars and a great variety of food vendors.”

The guidelines for First Friday include:

  • No skateboards or roller blades
  • No advertising or fundraising.
  • Early parkers before 3:30 p.m. will be towed.
  • Don’t move barricades.
  • No pets.
  • No personal coolers or glass containers.

For more information, visit downtowngadsden.com.

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