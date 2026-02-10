Football, family and party rolls

By Samantha Hill

Growing up in the South, football wasn’t just a pastime; it was part of the rhythm of life. Friday nights meant high school lights, Saturdays belonged to college rivalries, and Sundays carried the roar of pro teams. It felt like the game was stitched into my blood, a language everyone around me spoke fluently.

I’ll admit, though, I didn’t dive into pro football until my best friend, Amanda, convinced me to join her fantasy league. She could talk me into anything, and this time it stuck. Suddenly, I wasn’t just watching the game. I was strategizing, cheering, and living every play. That spark turned into a real love for the game, and now I can’t imagine a season without it.

This Sunday, I’ll be right where I belong: cheering on the Seahawks, laughing at the commercials, and dancing through the halftime show. And in our house, no Super Bowl spread is complete without party rolls. My mother-in-law passed down this recipe, and it’s become a tradition we look forward to every year.

They’re simple little sandwiches; soft rolls layered with ham and cheese, brushed with a buttery glaze of Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and poppy seeds. Baked until golden, they emerge warm, melty, and irresistible. The kind of snack that disappears faster than you can set them on the table.

Football may be about touchdowns and rivalries, but for me, it’s also about hospitality, welcoming friends and family, sharing food, and celebrating together. These party rolls are more than a recipe. They’re a reminder that the best traditions are the ones that bring us closer, one bite at a time.

Party Rolls

12 Hawaiian Dinner Rolls

2 Tbsp. Mayo

12 silices deli ham

6 slices swiss cheese

6 Tbsp. butter, melted

½ tsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp. Onion powder

1 tsp. Poppy seeds

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350. Butter 9×13 baking dish. Slice 12 Hawaiian rolls in half horizontally using a large bread knife. Once sliced, add the bottom section to the baking dish. Spread mayo on both sides of the rolls. Place ham and Swiss on each roll in the bottom section.

Add the top roll section back to the baking dish. In a small bowl, whisk together 4-6 Tbsp. butter, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, and poppy seeds. The more butter the gooier they will be. Pour evenly over all the rolls, let sit for 10 mins. Cover sliders with foil and bake for 10-15 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 2 minutes to brown the tops. Best served warm.