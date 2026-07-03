Ford Announces Re-Election Campaign for 2026

Mayor Craig Ford has announced his candidacy for re-election in 2026, pledging to continue the momentum that has fueled Gadsden’s growth and revitalization over the past four years.

Since taking office, Ford has focused on strategic planning, economic development, infrastructure improvements, and enhancing quality of life for residents. A cornerstone of his administration has been the completion and implementation of the GROW Gadsden Plan, a long-term roadmap for economic growth, community development, and neighborhood investment.

“When I ran for mayor, I promised to get Gadsden moving—and we’ve done exactly that,” Ford said. “The GROW Gadsden Plan is our blueprint for the future, and I’m running for re-election to continue the progress we’ve made and to finish what we started.”

During his first term, Ford’s administration secured more than $25 million in grant funding and federal appropriations for critical infrastructure, public safety, recreation, and community development projects. His administration successfully recruited Minth Group and Pencco, bringing new jobs and investment to the region, while also supporting the expansion of several existing industries and local employers. In addition, the city has welcomed more than twelve new retail businesses, restaurants, and service providers, creating new opportunities for residents and strengthening Gadsden’s economy.

Ford has also prioritized investments in public safety, providing additional resources for police, fire, and emergency services that will continue preparing Gadsden for the future. All of these initiatives have enhanced the quality of life for residents of Gadsden, as well as those who visit our beautiful city.

“These accomplishments are the result of a community that believes in progress and a team that is willing to work every day to move Gadsden forward,” Ford said. “We have built tremendous momentum, and I want to make sure we continue that progress.”

“I’ve said from the beginning that there are no brakes on progress,” Ford added. “We’re moving Gadsden forward, and I want to continue building on the foundation we’ve created together.”

If re-elected, Ford will focus on completing key GROW Gadsden initiatives that will help prepare Gadsden for the future. “Gadsden’s best days are ahead of us,” Ford said. “We have accomplished a great deal, but there is still important work to do. I am committed to keeping our city moving forward and ensuring that every neighborhood benefits from the progress we are making.”

Submitted article and photo.