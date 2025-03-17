Former Etowah coach and Westbrook AD hired at Snead State

Snead State Community College recently announced the latest addition to the Athletic Department’s coaching staff.

Snead State alumnus Drew Noles has joined the staff as the first coach of the new Women’s Flag Football program.

“We’re thrilled to add flag football to our athletics department and couldn’t ask for a better leader to take the helm than Coach Drew Noles. He’s not only an experienced and highly respected coach but also a true pillar of our community. His leadership, passion for the game, and dedication to student-athletes will set the foundation for a successful program,” said Snead State Athletic Director Casey Underwood.

“It is an honor to have an opportunity to lead the flag football team at Snead State. Snead has made a strong commitment to athletics, and we are excited to be a part of the Snead State family,” said Noles.

Noles brings 32 years of experience to his new role. His career began when he was 17 years old. He served as the assistant football coach at his alma mater, Boaz High School, before becoming the defensive coordinator at 19 and eventually head coach at 26. During his tenure, he guided the Pirates to a record of 80-63 and nine state playoff appearances, including two quarterfinal berths.

From 2013-2018, Noles was the head football coach and athletic director at Etowah High School, and he led the Blue Devils to a 52-19 record, two region titles, and a pair of state quarterfinal appearances. He also served as Etowah’s tennis coach for five years. In 2019, he stepped into the role of head football coach and athletic director at Westbrook Christian in Rainbow City, where he served four seasons. Under his leadership, the Warriors went 21-17 and twice qualified for the state playoffs.

His accolades include being named All-Region Coach of the Year five times and Marshall County Coach of the Year six times. He was selected to coach in the North/South All-Star game in 2003 and was chosen to represent Alabama at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, for USA football. He was one of nine members inducted into the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. In addition to being a BHS and Snead State alumnus, he is also a graduate of Jacksonville State University.

Most recently, Noles has been a fixture on Snead State’s campus, leading the Fellowship of Christian Athletes student organization and organizing the FCA Bowl on the college’s campus. He’s been an FCA ambassador for Northeast Alabama and currently serves as the student minister at Life Church in Boaz. As a student at Snead State, Coach Noles played baseball under Coaches Red Calvert and Gerry Ledbetter. He and his wife, Michele, have two sons, Andy, who is married to Brileigh, and Will, who is a senior at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and plays for the Chargers Baseball Team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Drew Noles to the Snead State family as the first head coach of our Women’s Flag Football program. Coach Noles brings years of coaching experience and a deep passion for mentoring student-athletes, both on and off the field. He is a person of great character, and we have no doubt he will build a program rooted in integrity, discipline, and excellence. His leadership will be instrumental in laying a strong foundation for this new chapter in Snead State athletics, and we are excited to see the impact he will have on our student-athletes and the future of women’s flag football at our college,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore.

The Alabama Community College Conference announced in November that Women’s Flag Football was added to its athletic offerings with the season beginning during the 2025-2026 academic year. Once competition begins, the ACCC will feature the largest flag football conference in the NJCAA.

“Flag Football is rapidly growing in our state, and the addition of this sport at the college level allows many students to continue their athletic career,” Noles said. “Snead State has been a huge part of my life, and we look forward to pouring into the lives of these young ladies.”

The addition of Women’s Flag Football brings Snead State’s number of athletic teams to nine, including Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Women’s Volleyball, Men’s Baseball, Women’s Softball, Women’s Tennis, and Men’s and Women’s Golf.

Submitted by Snead State Community College.