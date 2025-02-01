Subscribe
February 2, 2025

Four area teams ranked in finals ASWA basketball poll

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Released January 30
Girls
Class 7A
1. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
2. Vestavia Hills
3. Hoover
4. Bob Jones
5. Auburn
6. Daphne
7. Foley
8. Albertville
9. Hewitt-Trussville
10. Central-Phenix City
Class 6A
1. Park Crossing
2. Hazel Green
3. McGill-Toolen Catholic
4. Hartselle
5. Mountain Brook
6. Chelsea
7. Fort Payne
8. Homewood
9. Mortimer Jordan
10. Oxford
Class 5A
1. Ramsay
2. Scottsboro
3. Wenonah
4. Moody
5. West Point
6. Priceville
7. St. Paul’s Episcopal
8. Selma
9. Sardis
10. Jacksonville
Class 4A
1. Trinity
2. Madison Academy
3. Deshler
4. Good Hope
5. Pleasant Grove
6. Plainview
7. Prattville Christian
8. St. Michael Catholic
9. Geneva
10. Montgomery Catholic
Class 3A
1. Lauderdale County
2. St. James
3. Midfield
4. T.R. Miller
5. Mars Hill Bible
6. Hale County
7. Vinemont
8. Holly Pond
9. Locust Fork
10. Glencoe
Class 2A
1. Decatur Heritage
2. Cold Springs
3. Sand Rock
4. Lanett
5. Abbeville
6. Sulligent
7. Pisgah
8. Belgreen
9. North Sand Mountain
10. Winston County
Class 1A
1. Spring Garden
2. Ider
3. Winterboro
4. Kinston
5. R.C. Hatch
6. Elba
7. Marion County
8. Keith
9. McIntosh
10. Waterloo
Others nominated: Brilliant (18-11), Francis Marion (14-5), Hackleburg (16-10).

Boys
Class 7A
1. Hoover
2. Central-Phenix City
3. Huntsville
4. Dothan
5. Fairhope
6. Austin
7. Vestavia Hills
8. Enterprise
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
10. Baker
Class 6A
1. Huffman
2. Mountain Brook
3. Oxford
4. Pinson Valley
5. Cullman
6. Paul Bryant
7. Clay-Chalkville
8. Buckhorn
9. Homewood
10. Minor
Class 5A
1. Ramsay
2. Williamson
3. Selma
4. East Limestone
5. Wenonah
6. LeFlore
7. Charles Henderson
8. Guntersville
9. Leeds
10. Carroll-Ozark
Class 4A
1. Fairfield
2. Plainview
3. BTW-Tuskegee
4. Madison Academy
5. Alexandria
6. Good Hope
7. Jackson
8. Anniston
9. Brooks
10. Fayette County
Class 3A
1. Midfield
2. Montgomery Academy
3. Hale County
4. Lee-Scott
5. Houston Academy
6. Glenwood
7. Piedmont
8. Mars Hill Bible
9. Wilcox Central
10. Glencoe
Class 2A
1. Providence Christian
2. Abbeville
3. Tuscaloosa Academy
4. Section
5. Decatur Heritage
6. Red Bay
7. North Sand Mountain
8. G.W. Long
9. Pisgah
10. Gaston
Class 1A
1. Spring Garden
2. Georgiana
3. Oakwood
4. Skyline
5. Florala
6. Pleasant Home
7. Hubbertville
8. Brantley
9. R.C. Hatch
10. Maplesville

Picture of Chris McCarthy

Chris McCarthy

