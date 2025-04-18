Subscribe
Four local teams heading to first round of baseball playoffs

By Sam Johnson

Special to The Messenger

Baseball season ended this week for all but four of the local high school baseball programs in Etowah County.

Etowah, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff and Southside are all getting ready for postseason action this weekend.

The Etowah Blue Devils will host Fayette County. Glencoe will hit the road to take on Winfield. Hokes Bluff will travel to Haleyville. Southside will play at Hartselle.

Each program will play a double header Friday, April 18, and then play the rubber match Saturday if necessary. Game one will begin at 5 p.m. for each team.

The teams need two wins to advance. Round two of the baseball playoffs will take place next weekend (April 25) for any team that advances.

