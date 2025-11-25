Gadsden aims to recruit workers with new ‘Gotta Get to Gadsden’ work campaign

Submitted by The City of Gadsden

The City of Gadsden recently announced the launch of “Gotta Get to Gadsden,” a new technology-based workforce campaign.

The campaign has been made possible through a grant from the statewide Innovate Alabama Network.

“Gadsden is in an ideal location in northeast Alabama — you can easily get to major hubs like Birmingham or Huntsville, or even Chattanooga or Atlanta,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford, in a statement. “But here’s the important thing: with current technology, you can have a great job without living in any of those places. You can live in Gadsden and enjoy our amazing natural resources, events, businesses and quality of life while still being connected and working remotely.”

Gadsden was awarded a $20,000 grant in 2024 from Innovate Alabama and developed “Gotta Get to Gadsden” in partnership with the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority. “Gadsden is in a transition phase where we’re retooling our focus on industrial development and focusing on strong brains as much as strong backs,” said IDA Director David Hooks, in a statement.

Gadsden is home to Noccalula Falls Park and Black Creek Trails, the Coosa River, ongoing riverfront developments, a vibrant and award-winning downtown, local businesses and shopping opportunities, outstanding schools and top-notch healthcare.

“We’ve got the small-town charm with a big-city feel,” Ford said, in a statement. “There’s a perfect opportunity here to put down family roots and build a life without sacrificing access to work resources. No matter whether it’s for work or play, you’ve Gotta Get to Gadsden!”

More information about “Gotta Get to Gadsden” can be found at www.gottagettogadsden.com. The website also includes a newsletter so you can get to know the city and stay up to date on why you’ve “Gotta Get to Gadsden!”