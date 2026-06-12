Gadsden awarded grant for new pedestrian bridge project

On Friday, Mayor Craig Ford announced the City of Gadsden has received a $690,000 grant from Innovate Alabama for engineering and design for a pedestrian bridge across the Coosa River.

Innovate Alabama is a statewide public-private partnership focused on entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation. The organization was formed as a result of Gov. Kay Ivey’s Alabama Innovation Commission in 2021 to implement the commission’s recommendations.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this grant,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “When we first put together the GROW Gadsden master plan, building a vision for the riverfront was a major part of it. And one of the centerpieces of that plan is a pedestrian bridge across the Coosa River to connect our downtown with East Gadsden. This project will have effects on Gadsden far beyond being a beautiful place for a walk.”

Besides being an instant landmark and attraction for Gadsden as the first pedestrian bridge over the Coosa River, it will also improve the city’s walkability and connect riverfront parks and regional trail networks.

“This will provide another way for people to navigate across our city,” Ford said. “It opens up new, safer routes for exercise and travel. We’re making Gadsden more attractive for everyone to want to bring their talents and put down roots here.”

Increasing foot traffic to local businesses, stimulating riverfront growth and boosting tourism are all parts of improving the local quality of life — a key element in attracting and retaining young professionals.

With Gadsden’s planned addition of a hotel on the downtown side of the river, the pedestrian bridge will also provide a critical link to The Venue at Coosa Landing, one of Northeast Alabama’s premiere meeting spaces and conference centers.

“I want to thank Innovate Alabama for seeing the potential in our plans for this pedestrian bridge and the major impact it will have on Gadsden,” Ford said. “I also want to thank our citizens who contributed to the GROW Gadsden master plan and our staff who are constantly working to keep us moving forward.”

The $690,000 grant will cover a majority of the engineering, design and surveying for the overall project.

Innovate Alabama also supports outdoor recreation projects that strengthen quality of life, enhance community connectivity, and create places where entrepreneurs, innovators, and skilled talent want to live and work.

Through strategic investments in outdoor assets and infrastructure, the organization helps communities leverage recreation as a tool for economic competitiveness and talent attraction and retention.

About Innovate Alabama

Innovate Alabama was established to implement the initiatives and recommendations set forth in the Alabama Innovation Commission’s report, including smart policy solutions that will create a more resilient, inclusive and robust economy to remain competitive in a 21st-century world.

With founding CEO Cynthia Crutchfield leading the charge, Innovate Alabama is also made up of a board of 11 innovation leaders appointed by Gov. Ivey, collaborating across sectors to advance industries, drive technology and facilitate an environment where innovation and small businesses thrive.

Learn more about Innovate Alabama at www.innovatealabama.org.