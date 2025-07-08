Gadsden awarded tourism grant for amphitheater seating

Gadsden’s historic Mort Glosser Amphitheater is getting an upgrade thanks to a $125,000 grant announced by the Alabama Tourism Department.

The funding will add approximately 200 new seats to the amphitheater.

“Gadsden has something most cities don’t have: a music venue on the river,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “As we work to develop our riverfront area with activities to improve the quality of life, The Amp is a major asset.

“I want to thank Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Tourism Department Director Lee Sentell for helping us continue our work to restore and upgrade this historic building,” Ford added.The amphitheater was built in the 1930s as a Works Progress

Administration project, and it is regularly in use for concerts, community events and other performances.

The additional seating will increase the capacity of the venue to approximately 1,600, and with the addition of assigned seating, it will also streamline the process for ticket sales.

“The Amp is more than just a nickname — it stands for Always Music Playing, and we’ve put a lot of effort into getting more performances and bigger acts on stage. This is another great step in that direction,” said John Moore, Director of Economic Development. “It’ll make for a more comfortable experience when people visit Gadsden, and it will also help make The Amp more attractive to event organizers.”