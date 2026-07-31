Gadsden City Council approves tax incentive for Dutch Bros Coffee

Gadsden City Council approved an economic development incentive Tuesday for Gad City Partners LLC to build a drive-through Dutch Bros Coffee at 300 North Hood Avenue.

Developers will receive 2.5% of the city’s 5% sales tax for up to five years or until $500,000 has been paid, according to John Moore, the director of commercial development and community affairs.

The Oregon-based coffee chain opened its first Alabama location in Decatur on Aug. 31, 2023, and has since expanded to eight Alabama cities, including three locations in the Huntsville area, according to the Dutch Bros website.

The lot, located across from Waffle House on Meighan Boulevard, was purchased by the Tennessee-based company in 2020, according to Etowah County property tax records, but has remained vacant until now.

Other decisions made by the council include:

Approving a $129,634 supplemental engineering agreement for a sun deck addition at the Gadsden Athletic Center.

Authorizing the acquisition of property in the Tabor Circle/Tabor Road area for drainage improvements.

Renewing an agreement with the Etowah County Board of Education allowing the city to obtain dirt from property adjacent to Hokes Bluff High School for use at the city landfill.

Approving a $2.25 million change order for the new City Hall project to cover the acquisition and renovation of a portion of the Merrill Lynch building and other work not included in the original $16.6 million contract.

Approving an amendment to the city’s hotel development incentive that allows developers to receive a sales tax rebate on eligible construction materials purchased locally.

Approving an alcoholic beverage license for Cielo Bar, 416 Broad St.

During the meeting, Mayor Craig Ford presented Heath Williamson, director of engineering for Gadsden, for his hard work and dedication to the city. Each council member echoed their adoration of Williamson.