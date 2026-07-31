Gadsden State’s Cherokee Campus welcomes largest nursing class in campus history

Gadsden State Community College’s Cherokee Campus is celebrating a major milestone this summer after welcoming the largest nursing cohort in the campus’s history.

“This is an exciting milestone for our Cherokee Campus and our community,” said Randi Wright, director of Gadsden State’s Cherokee Campus. “We are proud to have welcomed our largest class yet and look forward to seeing the impact these students will have on the communities they will one day serve.”

Although the campus received 90 applications for its Associate Degree Nursing program, 54 students were accepted for the summer term.

“The record number of applications demonstrates the growing interest in our nursing program and reinforces the important role Gadsden State plays in preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

Students in the program receive classroom instruction, hands-on laboratory training and clinical experiences that prepare them to provide patient care in a variety of healthcare settings.

“Healthcare employers across our region continue to need skilled, compassionate nurses, and we’re seeing more students answer that call,” Dr. Joey Battles, dean of Health Sciences, said.

Upon successful completion of the program and approval by the Board of Nursing, graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).

The milestone reflects both the strength of Gadsden State’s nursing program and the region’s increasing need for qualified nurses, according to Battles.

Gadsden State’s Nursing Program has built a strong reputation for preparing graduates to enter the workforce or continue their education while serving the healthcare needs of Northeast Alabama.

“The tremendous interest in our Cherokee Campus nursing program speaks to the quality of our faculty, the reputation of our graduates and the opportunities available to students who choose a career in nursing,” Battles said. “We are excited to welcome this outstanding class and support them throughout their educational journey.”

Submitted by Gadsden State Community College.