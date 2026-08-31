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Gadsden City Council election results: Another four years of Ford

Mayor Craig Ford took the stage to accept his re-election as the Mayor of Gadsden. Submitted photo.

Mayoral win for Ford

Surrounded by family, friends and an assortment of elected officials, Craig Ford took the stage to claim his victory of another four years as the Mayor of Gadsden City.

“I want to thank all the candidates. I mean this sincerely,” Ford said. “If you’ve never been there and done this, there’s a lot of pressure and a lot of pressure on your family.”

District 1 results

In other election results, District 1 is headed to a runoff between incumbent Tonya Lynn Latham and LaMont Kyle after neither candidate received a majority of the vote in Tuesday’s election.

According to unofficial results, Latham received 271 votes, or 33.46%, while Kyle received 259 votes, or 31.98%, a difference of just 12 votes. Brandon “Bowtie” Hall finished close behind Kyle with 254 votes, while Russell Johnson received 26 votes. A total of 810 votes were cast in the four-candidate race.

Latham and Kyle will face each other in a nonpartisan runoff election on Sept. 22. The city’s municipal election results are scheduled to be certified Sept. 1.

District 3 results

District 3 re-elected Larry J. Avery Jr. on Tuesday with a majority vote. Photo courtesy of City of Gadsden, via cityofgadsden.com.

District 3 residents elected incumbent Larry J. Avery Jr. over newcomer Denecia Getaw, with Avery receiving 375 votes, or 63.30%, and Getaw receiving 218 votes, or 36.70%, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

Linda Aaron won over the late incumbent Jason Wilson, with Aaron receiving 56.12% of the vote. Photo courtesy of Gadsden Messenger archives.

District 5 results

District 5 elected newcomer Linda Aaron over the late incumbent Jason Wilson, whose wife Jessica Wilson would have served in his place if he were to have won. Aaron received 385 votes, or 56.12%, and Wilson received 301 votes, or 43.88%, according to Tuesday’s unofficial results.

District 6 results

District 6 elected newcomer Renay Stokes Reeves over incumbent Dixie Minatra in a race that broke down to roughly a 60-40 split. Reeves received 246 votes, or 60.44%, while Minatra received 161 votes, or 39.56%, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

Renay Stokes Reeves was elected in a race that broke down to roughly a 60-40 split. Submitted photo.

District 7 results

District 7 elected incumbent Chris Robison over newcomer Singn Horn, with Robinson receiving 742 votes, or 74.05%, to Horn’s 260 votes, or 25.95%.

Chris Robinson won re-election in District 7 with roughly three-quarters of the vote.

A total of 1,002 votes were cast in the race, the highest turnout of any Gadsden City Council district, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

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