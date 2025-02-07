Gadsden City seniors sign college scholarships

Photo: Gadsden City seniors Nemo Samples T.J. Worthy, Alex Swafford and Taylor Barber (pictured, from left) signed college football scholarships on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at the GCHS library. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)
By Chris McCarthy, Publisher
Four Gadsden City High seniors had their hard work in the classroom and on the football field pay dividends earlier this week.
Taylor Barber (Delta State University), Nemo Samples (Tusculum University), Alex Swafford (Murray State) and T.J. Worthy (Tennessee-Chattanooga) signed college scholarship on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the GCHS library.
“All four of these guys understand the value of hard work,” said GCHS head football coach Ali Smith. “Nemo has a passionate love for the game, Taylor is eager to learn, Alex is a joy to coach and T.J. is a once-in-a-lifetime player to come along. He’s not only a great athlete nut a hard worker on and off the field. If they do what they’re supposed to do and keeping working hard, they’ll all have successful college careers.”
Since their freshman seasons, the above foursome helped Gadsden City win 27 games with three straight playoff appearances, including the state quarterfinals in 2023.
Barber’s 2024 numbers included 86 tackles, including 20 for a loss, 10 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He made the Class 6A All-Region 8 team.
Samples finished with 97 tackles, including 24 for a loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He made the 2023 and 2024 All-Region teams and was selected to play in the AHSAA North/South football game.
Swafford had 34 receptions for 516 yards and five touchdowns. He also was an All-Region selection.
Worthy’s career numbers include 413 carries for 2,884 yards and 42 touchdowns and 67 catches for 1,200 yards and 18 TDs. He was named first-team All-Region and All-State following his junior and senior seasons and played in the 2024 North/South game. He set school records with most rushing touchdowns, longest run in a single game and most rushing touchdowns in a season. He is Gadsden City’s all-time career leader in rushing yards, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
This signing class made it 105 college signees in six years under Smith.
“I cannot stress enough how big of a deal this is,” said Smith. “Especially in this day and age with the NIL and the transfer portal. It takes a village to go through this process with coaches, teachers, counselors, trainers and other folks. So many people put in so much time to help these young men to have an opportunity to play college ball, and we’re fortunate to have them at this school.”