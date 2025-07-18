Gadsden FUMC’s Gift to Gadsden returns soon

One of the city’s most cherished summer traditions returns this July as Gift to Gadsden 2025 marks its 32nd year. Hosted by First United Methodist Church of Gadsden, the four-day event will take place Monday through Thursday, July 28–31, offering a wide array of free classes, workshops and community events designed to educate, inspire and bring people together.

Each year, church members volunteer their time and talents to lead sessions that cover everything from hobbies and health to technology and life planning. This year’s schedule includes daytime tours on Monday and Tuesday at 11 a.m., evening classes at 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. (with times varying by class), and the popular Lunch and Laugh on Thursday at 12 p.m.

New in 2025, attendees can enjoy guided tours of local landmarks, including King’s Olive Oil Company, the Gadsden Museum of Art and a stained-glass tour of First United Methodist Church — a visual and historical journey through the church’s sacred space.

A special event, Lunch and Laugh with Forrest Hinton, will be held on Thursday, July 31 at noon. For just $10, guests can enjoy a boxed lunch and an uplifting hour of laughter and community spirit.

The class lineup is more diverse than ever. Creative and recreational offerings include beginner pickleball, fly fishing, chess, acrylic painting, knitting, crochet, genealogy, flower arranging, cake decorating, beginner yoga, role-playing games, olive oil health tips and Southern herbal remedies. Personal growth and life skills sessions will explore assertiveness training, recycling for income, getting started in the film industry, cooking skills and essential financial planning topics such as wills, medical directives, insurance and investing. Technology classes include computer basics, beginner Excel and introductions to Canva and desktop publishing.

Children in grades first through fifth are invited to take part in the Kid’s Theater Workshop, a fun and imaginative program designed just for them.

All classes are free, though some may require participants to bring their own supplies. Pre-registration is required. To view the full list of offerings and register, visit www.fumcgadsden.org/gifttogadsden or call 256-543-8200.

Whether you’re interested in learning a new skill, exploring local culture or simply connecting with others in the community, Gift to Gadsden 2025 offers something for everyone. Come celebrate the joy of giving and growing together.