Gadsden mayoral candidates discuss economic development, city services at forum

Candidates from several local races outlined their priorities to Gadsden residents on Sunday at a nonpartisan candidate forum sponsored by Gadsden’s Divine Nine ahead of the Aug. 25 election.

The Divine Nine chose two moderators, Judge Nikki Tinker and Tony Reddick, former superintendent for Gadsden City school, to ask each candidate about their priorities and visions for the future of Gadsden.

The mayoral candidates and opposing candidates from two districts, one and three, were given two minutes to answer their question, two minutes for a rebuttal and one additional minute for clarification or a follow-up response.

Mayoral Candidates

The moderators asked the candidates, Mayor Craig Ford and Thomas Worthy, ten questions covering topics from economic development to health care. While the candidates disagreed on most of the topics, the one common ground was data centers. Both ultimately stated they opposed data centers, with Ford explaining that the new ordinances set by the city would make it impossible for a data center to be located within Gadsde.

Industrial Recruitment

Tinker asked the candidates if they were planning to propose any new business initiatives, with 75 jobs or more, to the areas around the old Gadsden High building and the old steel plant.

Worthy said his focus would be on diversifying the workforce, moving beyond manufacturing into specialized areas such as health care and technology while creating more opportunities for entrepreneurs. Worthy suggested developing an economic incubator to support startup businesses rather than focusing solely on recruiting jobs to the area.

Ford said Gadsden needs more manufacturing jobs, pointing to the recently recruited Minth as an example. He said the company has an average starting salary of $23.60. Ford also said the city needs other types of jobs, including health care workers and lawyers. He discussed the city’s partnership with Gadsden State and dual-enrollment opportunities for students.

Abandoned and Overgrown Properties

Reddick asked the candidates what role the mayor’s office plays in holding property owners and the state accountable for abandoned and overgrown properties.

Ford said the city has demolished more abandoned houses than previous administrations. He said demolition is not the preferred method but can be necessary when abandoned properties negatively affect surrounding homeowners. Ford said the city’s ultimate goal is to return the parcels to residents.

Ford also described the process the city follows to obtain abandoned properties and said the city can eventually acquire a new title and sell the property. He said the city pays about $4,000 for the title.

Worthy said that when he was previously in office, residents sometimes believed the city owned properties because the city demolished buildings and maintained the grass, while the state still owned the land. He said the state does not pay the city for maintaining those properties.

Worthy said that after the city accumulated more than 1,000 properties to maintain, it was able to establish a land bank. He said the properties could be sold to neighboring property owners for “maybe” $500.

Mental Health, Homelessness and Substance Abuse

Tinker asked what the candidates have done or what they will do to support mental health services.

Worthy said he supported Christmas and Thanksgiving meals for residents in the Tuscaloosa Avenue area by using money from his discretionary fund. He suggested a developing a one-stop-shop for residents struggling with mental health, homelessness or substance abuse. A place with access to food and job training.

Ford said the city has been working with pastors in the area to facilitate a one-stop-shop, as well as working with other non-profits in the area trying to fund all the organizations.

Ford attributed part of the state’s mental health crisis to the closure of several mental hospitals under former Gov. Robert Bentley, which he said he opposed while serving as a state representative.

Ford said he works with Judge Scott Hassell on helping relocate homeless individuals and help them find employment and health care.

Both mayoral candidates said they would continue engaging with residents if elected, including through community meetings and future public forums. Voters will have the final say Aug. 25.