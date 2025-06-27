Gadsden mourns the death of former Mayor Sherman Guyton

The City of Gadsden is mourning the death of former mayor Sherman Guyton. Guyton, who served as mayor of Gadsden for 16 years, died at the age of 79 on June 21.

“Mayor Guyton was a great leader for Gadsden for many years, but more importantly, he was a great man,” Gadsen Mayor Craig Ford said. “We want to make sure that Debra, Grace and their family know that we’re thinking about them and praying for them at this time.”

Guyton was first elected as Gadsden’s mayor in 2006, and he served until 2022. He is one of only three men to hold the position in the last 35 years.

“During my time in the Legislature, I was able to work alongside him for many years on projects for Gadsden, and it’s been an honor to follow him as mayor,” Ford said. “Mayor Guyton made countless improvements to the city over more than a decade and a half in office. He also helped guide Gadsden through tough times, like the recession in the late 2000s and the recent pandemic.”

Sherman graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1963 and later attended Snead State Community College and Jacksonville State University while serving in the Army National Guard for six years. During this time, he also studied at Livingston University and completed graduate studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama.

Sherman held several jobs throughout his life, including positions with Phillips Fruit Stand, Republic Steel, and the Goodyear warehouse. In 1977, he opened Sherman Guyton Realty, a business he ran for 29 years. He also taught and coached basketball at General Forrest Junior High and Etowah High School. He was the son of William “Blackie” and Frances Guyton and grew up in Alabama City as a proud mill village resident.

“In one way or another, he touched the lives of every citizen of Gadsden by making this city better, and that’s an incredible legacy to leave behind,” Ford said.

He remained actively engaged in the community through his work with the Boys and Girls Club, Boy Scouts, the Community Development Board, the Gadsden Rotary Club and numerous other organizations.

He was inducted into the State of Alabama Softball Hall of Fame and served as Finance Director at Bellevue United Methodist Church.

As mayor, he created the Industrial development board along with many other citywide improvements.

“No matter the situation, Mayor Guyton and his administration were responsible stewards of taxpayers’ money. They left a wonderful base to keep building on, and we’ve been able to continue making great progress for the city over the last three years,” Ford said.

Sherman was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Debra; daughter, Gracie (Reagan); sister, Sandra Neal (Rick); sister-in-law, Sherry Battles (Ronnie); niece, Sonya Strassburg (Mark); nephews, Jeff Underwood (Elly), Andrew Richardson (Kelly), Ryan Battles (Colbi); and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held on Thursday, June 26, 2025, from 1 – 3 p.m. at The Venue at Coosa Landing, with a celebration of life service immediately following at 3 p.m. Rev. Harvey Beck officiated. A private burial followed at Forrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Regency Retirement Village (Employee Christmas Fund), 385 West Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, AL 35209.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Regency for the care Guyton received and to the gracious staff who loved and supported them.