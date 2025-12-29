Gadsden Regional Medical Center Performs First Robotic Thoracic Surgery

Submitted by Gadsden Regional Medical Center

Gadsden Regional Medical Center has reached a significant milestone in surgical services with the completion of its first robotic thoracic surgery, performed by cardiothoracic surgeon Lucman Anwer, MD, FACS, with Gadsden Physician Clinics’ Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates.

Robotic thoracic surgery enables complex procedures within the chest to be performed through smaller incisions compared to traditional open surgery. Using a robotic platform, the surgeon operates from a console in the operating room, manipulating surgical instruments attached to robotic arms. A high-definition camera provides clear, magnified views of the surgical area, offering enhanced dexterity, precision, and range of motion beyond the human hand.

“This technology allows us to perform intricate thoracic procedures in a minimally invasive way, which can lead to less pain, smaller incisions, and faster recovery times for our patients,” said Anwer. “Bringing robotic thoracic surgery to GRMC means we can offer additional surgical options close to home while maintaining the standards of safety and care.”

Robotic thoracic surgery can be used for both cancerous and non-cancerous conditions, expanding treatment options for patients who may benefit from a less invasive approach.

“This milestone sets GRMC apart as a leader in the future of complex surgical care,” said Michael Hall, CEO of Gadsden Regional Medical Center. “By investing in robotic technology and the expertise to use it, we are enhancing our ability to perform intricate procedures, ensuring our community has access to quality care without having to leave the area.”

The successful completion of GRMC’s first robotic thoracic surgery underscores the medical center’s ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and improving patient outcomes through technology and specialized expertise. As with all surgical procedures, patient results may vary. Consult your physician about the benefits and risks of any procedure or treatment.

