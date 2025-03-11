Gadsden Regional names new CEO

Gadsden Regional Medical Center has named Michael Hall as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 31.

Hall has more than a decade of healthcare leadership experience, most recently serving as CEO of Moberly Regional Medical Center in Moberly, Missouri. In this role and throughout his career, he has led initiatives to grow access to services, recruit physicians, drive quality improvements, increase patient satisfaction and employee and physician engagement. He also has a passion for nurturing organizational culture and managing staff growth.

“Michael brings a wealth of operational experience and a dedication to providing exceptional care that will greatly benefit Gadsden Regional Medical Center,” stated Wilbur “Bubba” Masters, Chair of the Gadsden Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees. “We were especially impressed by his unwavering pursuit of excellence and are confident he will be a valuable addition to both the hospital and our community.”

Hall earned both his Master of Business Administration and Master of Health Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He has been an active member of multiple community and civic organizations throughout his career and looks forward to becoming part of the Etowah County community.