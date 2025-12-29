Gadsden resident celebrates 102nd birthday

By Karla McArthur, Correspondent

Birthday wishes were in order for Nina Tenerani, who celebrated her 102nd birthday Wednesday, Dec. 17, surrounded by friends and well-wishers who gathered to honor a life marked by service, generosity and gratitude.

Originally from California, Tenerani said she fell in love with Gadsden years ago while visiting friends. Drawn to the area’s sense of community and natural beauty, she purchased a home and made the decision to put down roots in Alabama. Her son later followed her from California, confirming her permanent move to the South.

Even after more than a century of life, Tenerani continues to marvel at Alabama’s scenery, particularly its woodlands, rivers and vibrant fall foliage. Friends say her appreciation for nature mirrors her outlook on life — curious, positive and deeply engaged.

Known for maintaining an active lifestyle, Tenerani has spent years volunteering throughout the community. Her service has included work with local churches, hospitals and libraries, and she remains involved in senior clubs and activities.

Tenerani credits her longevity to simple, consistent healthy habits. She starts each day with spinach and eggs for breakfast, enjoys beets and avoids soft drinks altogether. Friends say her disciplined approach to wellness is paired with a joyful love of food and fellowship.

Of Italian descent, Tenerani is especially known for her cooking. Friends describe her as a generous host who delights in sharing family recipes, signature dishes and popular salads. They say she is always willing to go the extra mile for others, a trait that has endeared her to many across generations.

As she marked her 102nd birthday, those closest to Tenerani said her life continues to serve as a reminder that community involvement, healthy living and a giving spirit can leave a lasting legacy well beyond a single lifetime.