Gadsden rezoning plan moves forward with Tuesday public hearing

Residents will have another opportunity Tuesday to weigh in on a proposal to rezone seven areas of Gadsden from traditional residential to neighborhood center before the City Council votes on the changes on July 14.

Rezoning the areas as neighborhood centers allows small-scale neighborhood businesses, such as corner stores, offices or service businesses, where appropriate under the city’s new zoning code.

The proposed rezonings are part of the city’s implementation of the Grow Gadsden plan. Last year, the city adopted its first comprehensive update to its zoning code since 1982, and officials have said they expected adjustments would be needed as the new regulations were put into practice.

“Any time you’re trying to make massive large-scale brush strokes when you’re talking about changing the zoning of an entire city, in one stroke of the pen, so to speak, we all talked about knowing there would be individual instances that we would have to come back and revisit on the zoning basis,” Jason Wilson, District 5 council member, said. “This is a prime example.”

A previous public hearing was held on May 27 before the Planning Commission, during which residents expressed their opinions on the changes, according to Tracci Cordell, Gadsden’s zoning administrator.

The seven proposed rezonings are concentrated along Forrest Avenue, Railroad Avenue, Walnut Street, College Street, Hokes Street and surrounding residential neighborhoods.

The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of each rezoning proposal following the May 27 public hearing, during which residents voiced comments on the changes.

One resident from area 6 requested more police presence if traffic in the area increased.

In areas 5 and 7, some residents were concerned about property tax increases, future developments and their impact on residents, according to notes from the meeting.

The planning staff assured residents their property taxes would not increase in correlation to the zoning change and clarified that Neighborhood Center zones only allowed limited commercial uses.

The public hearing will be held during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. If approved, the rezonings would take effect following the council’s July 14 vote.

For a detailed map of the various zones, visit cityofgadsden.com/159/zoning.

SR – Suburban Residential

Low-density residential areas, typically single-family homes. Designed for quiet neighborhoods with larger lots and limited non-residential uses.

OS – Open Space

Land set aside for parks, green space, recreation, conservation, or natural areas. Development is usually very limited.

HC – Highway Commercial

Commercial development oriented toward high-traffic roads and vehicle access, such as gas stations, chain restaurants, hotels, and retail centers.

IN – Industrial Zone

Areas designated for manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and other industrial uses, often separated from residential areas due to noise or traffic impacts.

TR – Traditional Residential

Established residential neighborhoods, often closer to older parts of a city, with a mix of housing types but primarily homes and low-intensity uses.

DT – Downtown

Central business district with a mix of commercial, office, residential, entertainment, and civic uses in a more walkable, dense environment.

NC – Neighborhood Center

Small-scale, neighborhood-serving commercial areas embedded within residential communities. Typically allows limited retail, services, and offices intended to serve nearby residents.

MR – Mixed Residential

Areas that allow a mix of residential housing types (such as single-family, duplexes, and sometimes small multifamily), often with limited compatible uses.

RH – Regional Hub

Higher-intensity commercial or mixed-use areas intended to serve a wider region, not just nearby neighborhoods—often larger retail centers, major corridors, or commercial districts.