Gadsden Salvation Army kicks off annual Angel Tree and Red Kettle initiatives

The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree and Red Kettle initiatives on Saturday, Nov. 15, with a community event at First Baptist Church of Gadsden.

The charity’s Angel Tree program and iconic Red Kettle Campaign are long-standing traditions that unite the Salvation Army and the community in supporting families in need during the holiday season.

The Angel Tree program, created in 1979 by Majors Charles and Shirley White, features trees placed in local businesses and organizations. Each tree is decorated with paper angels listing gift requests, which donors purchase. The Salvation Army then distributes the gifts to participating children and families.

The Red Kettle Campaign dates back to 1891, when Capt. Joseph McFee, a Salvation Army officer, sought a way to fund a community Christmas meal. Recalling his days as a sailor in Liverpool, England, he recreated the “Simpson’s Pot,” a traditional vessel used for charitable donations, and placed it outside the Oakland Ferry Landing. By 1895, kettles were used in 30 locations along the West Coast, and by 1897, the campaign had expanded east.

Today, the tradition continues, and proceeds from the Red Kettle Campaign allow the charity to assist homeless and low-income families and support disaster response, social services, casework and counseling, and youth programs ranging from music instruction to summer camps.

Lt. Roy Fisher, corps officer and pastor for The Salvation Army of Gadsden, said the charity is receiving more requests for assistance this year, increasing the need for volunteers.

The Salvation Army of Gadsden offers ongoing volunteer opportunities, including serving meals, distributing food and facility cleaning.

Local Angel Trees are located at Walmart stores in East Gadsden and Attalla, as well as Humble Hemp Shack on Rainbow Drive. For the 2025 Red Kettle Campaign, the charity is also offering a new option for volunteers to register online.

For more information about The Salvation Army of Gadsden, contact Lt. Roy Fisher at 256-546-4673.

To register as a bell ringer for the Red Kettle Campaign, visit registertoring.com.