Gadsden starts RISE plan for projects

Mayor Craig Ford has proposed a $100+ million bond that will fund a number of major projects and initiatives around the city in the coming years. These projects and initiatives are all a part of the RISE project.

The City has recently received its yearly audit report, which shows that the city is in its strongest financial shape in decades, according to auditors.

“By making smart choices, we’ve been able to make improvements while steadily reducing our debt service…” said Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “We’re ready to take the next step and capitalize on our financial situation by dreaming big and launching the Gadsden RISE plan: Reimagine, Invest, Strategic planning and Economic development. We can do this without adding any new taxes or fees,” he added.

The biggest project in the RISE plan is the Gadsden Athletic Center (GAC), which will feature an aquatic center, 16 volleyball courts, 10 pickleball courts, eight basketball courts, four baseball/softball fields and a 1.25-mile walking track.

According to a preliminary study by the Sports Facilities Companies in Tampa, Fla., the GAC is expected to create more than 2,400 jobs and have an economic impact of at least $190 million.

The GAC will replace the West Meighan Sports Complex, and construction is expected to begin in early 2026.

“This is the people’s plan. We met with them and listened to what they want to see in Gadsden,” Ford said.

Last year, the city completed the GROW Gadsden master plan that lays out development priorities for the next several decades.

All projects from the RISE plan come from the master plan, including riverfront development, arts and culture projects and park improvements.