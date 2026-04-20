Gadsden State and Talladega College Partner to Expand Transfer Opportunities

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Gadsden State students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree will now have a clearer pathway to attend Talladega College thanks to a new partnership between the schools.

“We are proud to partner with Talladega College to create new opportunities for our students to continue their education,” Alan Smith, Gadsden State president, said. “This agreement reflects a shared commitment to student success and opens the door for our graduates to take the next step with confidence.”

Leaders from both institutions recently signed an agreement that strengthens transfer pathways for Gadsden State graduates, making it easier to transition into bachelor’s degree programs at Talladega College. Smith and Talladega College President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. formalized the agreement during a signing on Gadsden State’s campus.

“At Talladega College, we are committed to forging onward by creating meaningful pathways that empower students to become their highest and truest self,” said Todd. “This partnership with Gadsden State strengthens our ability to support transfer students as they continue their academic journey and prepare for successful careers.”

The agreement outlines coordinated support between the two institutions, including outreach to eligible graduates, guidance through the transfer process and information about financial assistance.

Talladega offers degree plans for business administration, humanities and fine arts, natural sciences and mathematics, and social sciences and education, as well as fast-track degrees in business management, computer information systems, criminal justice, organizational management, and psychology.

Gadsden State will connect with eligible students about transfer opportunities, while Talladega College will provide guidance on admissions, transfer pathways and available funding. The agreement is renewable each year and is designed to strengthen the educational pipeline across the region while helping more students achieve long-term academic and career goals.