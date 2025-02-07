Gadsden State cager recognized

Photo courtesy of Gadsden State

Gadsden State’s Keshawn Watkins has been named the Alabama Community College Conference Division I Player of the Week for the week of January 27. The honor comes after the freshman guard/forward’s outstanding performance in the Cardinals’ 86-82 victory over Shelton State, during which he posted a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Watkins (pictured at left) currently averages 15 points and nine rebounds per game, solidifying his status as one of the top contributors for the Cardinals. Watkins is the second Gadsden State player to earn Player of the Week honors this season, following in the footsteps of teammate Giovanni Nannucci, who received the same recognition in November.

“Keshawn’s all-around dominance on both ends of the floor played a key role in the team’s success,” said GSCC men’s head basketball coach Deddric Tarver. “Keshawn is a very quiet person who makes a lot of noise with his play on the court. I love his passion for the game. He works hard every day, and it’s paying off. He is the type of player who shows up when it matters most, and we’re really proud of him.”

A product of Lee-Huntsville High School, Watkins has already drawn attention from several four-year universities to continue his career at the next level. Tarver said the potential and talent Watkins brings to the team is largely due to his strong work ethic and commitment to improvement.

“We’re excited for Keshawn’s future,” said Tarver. “He has a bright road ahead of him, and this recognition is just the beginning. We are proud to have him as part of the Cardinals family, and we can’t wait to see what else he accomplishes this season.”

Gadsden State is currently 15-6 overall and 2-4 in Alabama Community College Conference action. Watkins is currently second in the conference in field goal percentage and fifth in rebounding.