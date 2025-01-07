Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
January 8, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
January 8, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Gadsden State competes in Arizona tournament

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy 

Gadsden State went 1-1 at the recent New Year’s Classic in Thatcher, Arizona. On Friday, Jan. 3, the Cardinals (13-3) lost to Eastern Arizona, 81-60. For Gadsden State Mehki Fitts finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Demarreon Baldwin (pictured above) scored 12 points, followed by Keshawn Watkins with 10 and Giovanni Nannucci with seven. Baldwin also grabbed four rebounds.
On Thursday, Jan 2, five players scored in double figures and in the Cardinals’ 83-72 win over Yavapai College, 83-72. Giovanni Nannucci paced Gadsden State with 22 points while adding five rebounds and four assists. Demarreon Baldwin and Cristian Wills both scored 14 points, with Baldwin also having five rebounds and five steals. Keshawn Watkins posted a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds, while. Mekhi Fitts contributed 10 points and four rebounds. Shannon Jones chipped in six points, four assists and three rebounds.

Picture of Chris McCarthy

Chris McCarthy

Latest Sports

Ashville on target against Hokes Bluff  
Gadsden State competes in Arizona tournament
Sardis girls, Glencoe boys top seeds for county basketball tournament
All-Etowah County Schools football team announced
Sardis hitter leads off All-County volleyball team

Latest E-Edition

E-Edition 01-03-2025 FRONT PAGE
E-Edition 01-03-2025

Download the newest E-Edition by clicking here.

E-Edition 01-03-2025

Quick Links

Subscription Information

The Messenger delivered to your door.

Contact Us

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
Copyright © 2025 Gadsden Messenger | Designed by Plexamedia