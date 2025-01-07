Gadsden State competes in Arizona tournament

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Gadsden State went 1-1 at the recent New Year’s Classic in Thatcher, Arizona. On Friday, Jan. 3, the Cardinals (13-3) lost to Eastern Arizona, 81-60. For Gadsden State Mehki Fitts finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Demarreon Baldwin (pictured above) scored 12 points, followed by Keshawn Watkins with 10 and Giovanni Nannucci with seven. Baldwin also grabbed four rebounds.

On Thursday, Jan 2, five players scored in double figures and in the Cardinals’ 83-72 win over Yavapai College, 83-72. Giovanni Nannucci paced Gadsden State with 22 points while adding five rebounds and four assists. Demarreon Baldwin and Cristian Wills both scored 14 points, with Baldwin also having five rebounds and five steals. Keshawn Watkins posted a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds, while. Mekhi Fitts contributed 10 points and four rebounds. Shannon Jones chipped in six points, four assists and three rebounds.