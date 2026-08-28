Gadsden State holds pinning ceremony for registered nursing graduates

On Aug. 6, the Gadsden State Community College Health Sciences Division recognized students earning their associate degree in Registered Nursing at a pinning ceremony held at Wallace Hall on the Wallace Drive Campus.

Students receiving their pins included:

Gadsden – Montana Johnson

Montana Johnson Glencoe – Rosalind King and Steven Teague

Rosalind King and Steven Teague Rainbow City – Britnee Crozier and Taylor Hood

Britnee Crozier and Taylor Hood Southside – Brittany Lettau and Ethan Pugh

Students presented with awards for achievement during the ceremony included Cheyenne Carroll, recipient of the highly coveted Florence Nightingale Award, which recognizes those who are the most committed to caring and compassionate nursing care.

The Excellence in Academic Achievement Award was presented to Emily Lujano, who had the highest grade point average in the class.

Students awarded the Academic Achievement Award for having at least a 3.0 GPA were Mallory Allen, Makinley Alexander, Jennifer Arroyo, Leigh Ann Carter, Wendi Ford, Allie Harden, Taylor Hood, Kalie Martin, Carlie Mayben, Tiffany Moore, Robin Patterson, Joshua Pugh, Marilyn Rivera De Leon, and Cindy Wallace.

One student was recognized for completing the Registered Nurse Apprenticeship Program, which provides nursing students with the ability to earn while participating in on-the-job learning as a student nurse apprentice at a registered apprenticeship employer. The graduating participant recognized was Montana Johnson.