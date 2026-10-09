Gadsden State to host 9th annual Mental Health Conference with community health partners

Gadsden State Community College will host its ninth annual Mental Health Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 in the Helderman Hall Auditorium.

The conference is presented by Gadsden State’s Continuing Education & Workforce Development Department in partnership with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and the East Central Alabama AHEC Statewide Program. The organizations share a commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of communities throughout the region.

The conference will bring together healthcare professionals, educators, counselors, social service providers, students and community members for a day focused on mental health education, awareness and collaboration.

Attendees will participate in expert-led sessions addressing a range of mental health topics, including:

Loneliness and sense of Belonging

Children’s mental health

Grief, trauma and survival

COVID-related PTSD in nursing

Alcohol and drug substance abuse

The 10 deadly sins of mental health

Through the conference, participants will have opportunities to expand their knowledge, connect with other professionals and learn strategies to strengthen mental health support across Northeast Alabama.

“We are honored to partner with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and the East Central Alabama AHEC Statewide Program to provide this important educational opportunity,” said Baisha Woody, director of Skills Training at Gadsden State. “Together, we share a commitment to improving access to mental health resources, increasing awareness and supporting healthier communities.”

Participants will have the opportunity to earn continuing education units (CEUs), and lunch will be provided through the support of the East Central Alabama AHEC Statewide Program. Attendees will also have opportunities to network with professionals and advocates dedicated to promoting mental wellness.

Registration is $25 per person.

To register online, visit ce.gadsdenstate.edu and scroll down to NC Mental Health Awareness NNUR4005.

For more information, contact Continuing Education & Workforce Development at (256) 549-8652 or [email protected].