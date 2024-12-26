Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
December 27, 2024

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
December 27, 2024

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Gadsden State to host father/son baseball camp

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy 

Gadsden State Community College is bringing back its Annual Father-Son Baseball Camp, an interactive and free event aimed at strengthening bonds through America’s favorite pastime. The camp is set for January 26-28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gadsden Sports Park located behind the college.
Gadsden State athletics is committed to developing champions both on and off the field. The Father-Son Baseball Camp reflects this commitment by fostering growth, teamwork and meaningful relationships within the community.
“This camp is designed to engage fathers and sons in a unique and meaningful way,” said Gadsden State athletic director and head baseball coach Blake Lewis. “It’s more than just baseball. It’s about building stronger relationships and having fun together while learning and growing.”
During the camp, fathers will take part in all drills with their sons for a fully hands-on experience. Dinner and a devotional session will be provided each evening to foster connection and reflection.
Participants are asked to bring their own gloves, bats, and drinks (water or Gatorade).
The camp is open to boys ages 6-14 and their fathers or father figures. With only 80 spots available for children, early registration is encouraged. Registration closes Jan. 14.
To register or for more information, contact Blake Lewis at blewis@gadsdenstate.edu.
For more news, schedules and highlights, visit gocardinals.gadsdenstate.edu.

Picture of Chris McCarthy

Chris McCarthy

Latest Sports

Coosa's O'Bryant among ASWA Lineman of the Year finalists
Gadsden State to host father/son baseball camp
Sardis wins Liberty Bank Invitational  
Local football players make ASWA All-State teams
Area gridders make all-region team

Latest E-Edition

E-Edition FRONT PAGE 12-20-24
E-Edition 12-20-24

Download the latest E-Edition by clicking here.

E-Edition 12-20-24

Quick Links

Subscription Information

The Messenger delivered to your door.

Contact Us

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
Copyright © 2024 Gadsden Messenger | Designed by Plexamedia