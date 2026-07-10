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July 11, 2026

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Gadsden to hold Slide the City bash

The City of Gadsden is holding one last party before the end of summer by transforming a downtown street with the huge Slide the City event on July 25-26, 2026.

“We just finished up a fantastic Fourth of July celebration with Freedom Fest, but we’re not done yet,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “This Back-to-School bash is one of the most unique events Gadsden has ever seen. We want everyone to come out and have a good time at Slide the City before summer is over.”

Slide the City will feature a massive 1,000-foot-long Slip ‘n Slide-style water party experience downtown on S. 3rd St. near Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Similar events have been popular summertime attractions across the country in cities like Kansas City, Nashville, Fort Worth, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, the Jersey Shore, and here in Alabama in Huntsville and Vestavia Hills.

This is a unique opportunity for Gadsden residents and visitors to experience the excitement right here at home.

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