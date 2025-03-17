Greater Gadsden Area Tourism hosting Youth Fly Fishing Clinic

Greater Gadsden Area Tourism is casting a vision for the future by inspiring young anglers to take up the art of Fly Fishing. Committed to fostering a love for the outdoors and preserving the region’s rich fishing heritage, the organization is dedicated to providing hands-on opportunities for local youth to learn this timeless sport. By partnering with experienced anglers and community groups, Greater Gadsden Area Tourism, with the financial support of Representative Craig Lipscomb, aims to equip the next generation with the skills, knowledge, and passion needed to enjoy and protect the area’s abundant waterways for years to come.

The Youth Fly Fishing Clinic is free to attend and is open to anglers ages 10-14, with an adult present. The two-hour clinic is being held during Spring Break on Thursday, March 27. The morning session will run from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and the afternoon session will run from 1 – 3 p.m., with a max of 10 anglers in each session. The location is the pond behind Gadsden State Community College. All ponds at Gadsden State are catch and release only. We will meet at the parking lot by the soccer fields and drinks and snacks will be provided.

The program will consist of introduction to fly fishing, learning to tie flies, practice casting and practice fishing. every angler will go home with their own brand-new fly fishing rod courtesy of Frank and Tammy Roden of Rainbow City Fly Fishing Club.

This free clinic is first-come, first-serve and is only being offered to youth ages 10-14, with an adult present. To register for the class, please call Greater Gadsden Area Tourism at 256-458-6132 by March 20. For more information go to the Event Page on Facebook or to learn more about Fly Fishing in Etowah County, please check out the Fly Fishing page on the tourism website: GreaterGadsden.com.

Submitted by Greater Gadsden Area Tourism