Gadsden’s First Friday returns for Fourth of July

First Friday returns with a bang on the Fourth of July. Join Downtown Gadsden, Inc. as they celebrate Independence Day in Downtown Gadsden from 5-8 p.m. with classic cars, food vendors and live music.

This month’s entertainment includes, Vyntage at 3rd & Broad, Diedra the Blues Diva at 4th & Broad, and Kings of Swing at 5th & Broad.

Check out the shopping and dining and don’t forget to include a visit to the Gadsden Museum of Art and the Center for Cultural Arts, too.

In addition to classic cars and entertainment on Broad Street, the fun continues with the Nash County Band playing the Summer Concert Series at Riverside Park from 7 – 9 p.m. All events are free to attend.

The City of Gadsden is stating that Friday will be the biggest Fourth of July party in the South.

There will be multiple street closures, with U.S. Highway 411 closing at 2 p.m. from Chili’s to Walnut Street. This year, fireworks will be shot from the Memorial Bridge which will be closing at 3 p.m. along with Broad Street. Streets will reopen after the fireworks show is completed.

The guidelines for First Friday include no pets, no personal coolers or glass containers, no skateboards or roller blades and no advertising or fundraising. Additional parking is available at Foote Brothers Carpet One at 2nd and Locust Streets.

For more information, please check the social media pages and the websites for the City of Gadsden and Downtown Gadsden, Inc.