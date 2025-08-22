By Danny Crownover

Gadsden’s first ice making plant was built in 1887 by Dr. J.R. Nowlin, John W. Duncan, L.W. Dean and H. Herzberg, four of the leading business men of the city, and L.S. Young, an experienced man of Chattanooga.

In February of that year, they incorporated the Gadsden Ice Company and they composed the first board of directors. The company had an authorized capital stock of $15,000, divided into 150 shares of $100 per value each. All of the capital stock was subscribed.

Dr, Nowlin was the first president; Mr. Dean the first vice president and Mr. Duncan the first secretary and treasurer.

The plant was a two-story frame building which was erected near where Third Street corners with Town Creek, just north of the old county jail. It was on the same side of Third Street as the jail.

The plant had an indicated capacity of four tons a day, which was probably quite sufficient for the needs of the small town of that day and time.

Mr. Young was superintendent. He came originally from some northern state. Soon after coming here Mrs. Young organized a class for the study of Volapuk, a so-called international language that was attracting attention throughout the country. She was the teacher.

Dr. Nowlin was a druggist and Duncan, Dean And Herzberg were general merchants. All of the promoters were large property owners.

The ice plant did well for many years, but its machinery and equipment finally became obsolete and it was abandoned when larger concerns were organized.

Up to the time it started Gadsden’s ice supply came for the lake regions in northern states.

Several ice houses were built to supply the public, but every patron had to go after his own ice there being no delivery by wagon or otherwise. In fact, ice making was in its infancy in this country and very little was known about the process in many states.

Gradually, however, artificial ice completely supplanted that cut from lakes. When electric and gas refrigerators first came into use most people thought the days of the old-fashioned ice plant were numbered, but statistics show that more ice is now being made than ever before.

The building on Town Creek that housed the first ice plant here stood vacant for some time but was eventually used by R.L. Adams, one of the greatest town boosters Gadsden ever had, for a knitting mill and dye plant. The panic of the 1890s killed off that industry.

