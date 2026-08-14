Gaston Elementary welcomes new principal Hollie Sewell

Hollie Sewell is returning to the community where her career in education began, bringing nearly 20 years of experience to her new role as principal of Gaston Elementary School.

Sewell, who holds master’s degrees in Secondary Education English Language Arts and Instructional Leadership, began her career teaching English at Gaston High School before serving at Hokes Bluff Middle School, Pleasant Valley High School and, most recently, as assistant principal at Gaston High School.

Sewell said accepting the position is both meaningful and humbling.

“I am grateful to be here,” she said. “My family and I spent a lot of time praying for a job like this. I started my career at Gaston, and to be back in this community is a blessing. I don’t take the responsibility that I have been given lightly, and I plan to do my absolute best to make sure Gaston remains great.”

As she prepares for the new school year, Sewell said her top priority is building relationships with faculty, students and parents.

“The most important thing in any school is for the leader to build relationships,” she said. “Get to know everyone, see where we are, and formulate a plan on where we need to be.”

She added that she is looking forward to welcoming students back to campus.

“The kids!” Sewell said. “I can’t wait to get to know them and they get to know me.”

Sewell said her leadership philosophy has been shaped by the administrators she has served under, particularly former principals Seth Taylor and Laura Knighton, who taught her the importance of decisive leadership, supporting teachers and remaining committed to students.

“You aren’t going to always make everyone happy,” she said. “If we are putting students’ best interests above our own agendas, then we are doing the right thing.”

She also encourages aspiring administrators to learn from challenges and remain humble.

“Mistakes can be productive if you allow them to be,” Sewell said. “Patience and hard work really do pay off. Also, be humble. It is okay to admit you are wrong and apologize.”

While Sewell considers being named principal of Gaston Elementary her greatest professional accomplishment, she said her proudest achievements are her faith and family.

“My greatest accomplishments are being a Christian, a wife and a mother to two boys,” she said. “Work wise, my greatest accomplishment is being named principal at Gaston Elementary School.”