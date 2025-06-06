Gaston High brings home new coach

By Mark Everett Kelly, Sports Editor

When Gaston High School named Cody Short their Head Softball Coach, the former Sand Rock head baseball coach accepted his new position excitedly.

“Although there are noticeable differences, the game is still built on preparation, attitude, effort and energy,” Short said.

Short, who teaches at Highland Elementary, knows going from coaching boys to girls brings specific changes, but being around girls is nothing new for the father of three daughters.

“God’s blessed me with a healthy family, and I’m used to being around girls,” he said.

Bringing a winning tradition to a smaller school isn’t easy, but being a graduate of Gaston, Short knows the people whom he represents.

“I love Gaston — it’s just a great place. The people of Gaston are just hard-working people who take pride in everything they do. I want to instill that background and pride in my players so they expect to succeed,” he said.