Girl Scouts kick off 2026 cookie season

Girl Scouts in North-Central Alabama are getting ready for the start of the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season — a familiar and much-anticipated tradition for families across the region.

More than 4,500 girls in 36 counties will take part in the program through Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama, with local troops expected to sell upwards of one million packages of cookies during the 2026 season.

Beginning February 6, Girl Scouts will be out in their neighborhoods selling cookies at booths set up at shopping centers, local stores, and community events. Cookie booths give customers the chance to meet local Girl Scouts and support their activities while stocking up on favorite treats. Cookies are priced at $6 per package.

This year’s cookie lineup includes well-loved favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas, along with a brand-new cookie called Exploremores, inspired by the flavor of rocky road ice cream. During the 2026 season, customers who purchase five packages of cookies can enter to win free Girl Scout Cookies for a year — one package per week.

Most importantly, money raised through cookie sales stays local and helps Girl Scouts pay for trips, outdoor adventures, and community service projects. Along the way, girls learn how to set goals, manage money, talk with customers, and make decisions — skills they’ll use long after cookie season.

Customers can also choose to donate cookies through the council’s Care to Share program. Donated cookies are given to local Hometown Heroes, including workers in public safety, utility services, healthcare, education, and other essential fields. Donations can be made in $6 increments at cookie booths or online, and the cookies are delivered by local Girl Scouts.

To find a cookie booth near you or to purchase cookies online, visit girlscoutsnca.org/cookiefinder.

Businesses interested in hosting a cookie booth or making bulk purchases may contact customercare@girlscoutsnca.org.