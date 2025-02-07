Girls area tournament wrap up: GCHS, Hokes Bluff, Sardis to host in subregionals  

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Addison Simmons drives against Oneonta’s Reagan Phelps during the Lady Eagles’ 37-24 win in the Class 4A Area 11 Tournament championship game on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Hokes Bluff. (Courtesy of Alex Chaney)



By Chris McCarthy/Publisher

Gadsden City defeated Fort Payne, 48-35, in the championship game of the Class 6A Area 14 Tournament on Monday, Feb. 3 at Fort Payne. The Lady Titans (15-16) will host Shades Valley in a subregional playoff game on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. In the tournament semifinals on Friday, Jan. 31, Gadsden City defeated Southside by a score of 48-23. For the Lady Titans, De stiny Whiteside finished with 17 points, six assists, five deflections, four rebounds and three steals. Naomi Wise contributed 16 points, five rebounds, four steals and three deflections. Jac’Kiera Woods and Karleigh Sheffield scored seven and six points, respectively. For the Lady Panthers, Allie Kate Lincoln had seven points and six rebounds, while Bailey Houston chipped in six points and seven deflections.

Hokes Bluff defeated Oneonta, 37-24, in the Class 4A Area 11 Tournament championship on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Hokes Bluff. The Lady Eagles host Alexandria in a subregional playoff game on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Hokes Bluff led Oneonta 13-7 after one period, 19-17 at halftime and 25-19 after three quarters.

For the Lady Eagles, Addison Simmons and Mazely Ball each scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Mary Davenport, Haylen Marbut, Rachel McFadden and Emma Doss each scored four points.

Hokes Bluff beat Ashville, 48-33 in the tournament semifinals. Ball was named Tournament MVP.

Sardis defeated Boaz, 49-42, in the Class 5A Area 13 Tournament finals on Tuesday, Feb. 4 in Sardis City. The Lady Lions host Arab in a subregional playoff game on Friday, Feb. 7.

Against Boaz, Sardis led 17-8 after one period, 23-18 at halftime and 38-30 after three quarters.

For the Lady Lions (26-6), Tournament MVP Jacee Holcomb scored the game’s first eight points, finishing with 17. Mya Glass added 10 points, followed by Mollie Brock with seven, Jordyn Knight with four, Vada Willmore, Emily Zavala and Lynlee Wright with three each and

Shelby Abernathy with two.

Brock and Knight also made the All-Tournament team.

“We’re a fairly young team that is led in minutes by our freshman and sophomores,” said Sardis head coach Heath Cullom. “Jacee is just a sophomore with a huge upside, and she carried this team (against Boaz) on the offensive end. The girls fed off her energy Mollie Brock showed her leadership on the court and made some big plays for us.”

Sardis dispatched Crossville in the tournament semifinals on Feb. 1 by a score of 78-11. The Lady Lions led 22-4 after one period, 42-8 at halftime and 68-11 after three quarters.

Brock and Delaney Lee each scored 12 points, followed by night with 11, Vada Willmore and Holcomb with nine each, Lyla Willmore with seven and Lynlee Wright with six.

Westbrook Christian lost to Piedmont, 66-33 in the Class 3A Area 12 Tournament championship game on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Piedmont. The Lady Warriors (11-14) travel to Saks for a subregional playoff game on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Westbrook beat Glencoe, 41-39, in the tournament semifinals on Monday, Feb. 3.

Coosa Christian fell to Appalachian, 57-46, in the Class 1A Area 11 Tournament title game on Monday, Feb. 3 at Appalachian. The Lady Conquerors (10-10) travel for a subregional playoff game at Winterboro on Friday, Sept. 7. Coosa beat Victory Christian, 78-70, in the tournament semifinals on Feb. 1.

West End lost to Southeastern, 51-37, in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Area 11 Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Susan Moore.

Gaston fell to Cedar Bluff, 60-32, in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Area 13 Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Sand Rock.