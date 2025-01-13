Girls basketball roundup: Sardis, Hokes Bluff, Glencoe solid in area play

Photo: Etowah’s Maggy Bennett Hokes Bluff’s Addison Simmons, Etowah’s Cali Wadley and Hokes Bluff’s Emma Doss fight for a rebound during the Blue Devils’ 39-32 victory in girls basketball on Thursday, Jan. 9 in Attalla. (courtesy of Alex Chaney)

Hokes Bluff girls improved to 12-5 overall and 4-1 in Class 4A Area 12 with a 39-32 victory over Etowah on Thursday, Jan. 9 in Attalla. The Lady Eagles led 25-12 at the half and 33-21 after three quarters. Etowah pulled within three late in the fourth quarter, but Hokes Bluff made sone late free throws to secure the win.

Class 5A No. 6 Sardis improved to 19-4 overall and 5-0 in Area 13 with a pair of recent victories.

The Lady Lions defeated Douglas, 62-18 on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and beat Crossville, 73-13 on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Against Douglas, Sardis led 23-7 after one period, 38-12 at halftime and 51-13 after three quarters. Jacee Holcomb paced the Lady Lions with 15 points along with seven rebounds. Vada Willmore added 14 points, followed by Delaney Lee with 12. Lynlee Wright contributed six points and eight rebounds, while Mollie Brock scored five points.

Against Crossville, Sardis led 25-3 after one quarter, 44-5 at intermission and 56-7 after three periods. Jordyn Knight scored 19 points, while Holcomb finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and Brock collected nine points and six assists. Lee and Mya Glass both scored points, followed by Wright and Willmore with six each.

Gadsden City fell to Class 6A Area 14 rival Fort Payne, 51-30, on Friday, Jan. 10. Destiny Whiteside and Naomi Wise both scored seven points for the Lady Titans, followed by Madison Tinker with six and Karleigh Sheffield with five. Tinker and Wise both had five rebounds, while Whiteside and Aaliyah Richard each had four. Jac’Keria Woods dealt out four assists.

Glencoe posted a 52-38 victory over Class 3A Area 12 rival Ohatchee on Thursday, Jan. 9. Kinlee Montgomery scored 25 pints for the Lady Yellow Jackets, while Anna Grace Ponder added eight. Both players had four assists. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Glencoe fell to Piedmont, 45-42, in Class 3A Area 12 action. Montgomery paced the Lady Yellow Jackets with 25 points.

Hokes Bluff improved to 11-5 overall and 3-1 in Class 4A, Area 11 with a 45-33 win over Ashville on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at AHS. Addison Simmons paced the Lady Eagles with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Haylen Marbut finished with 10 points and five steals, while Addie Robertson nine points and five rebounds. Pressley Wall scored six points, while Mazely Ball contributed five points, 10 rebounds, six steals, five assists and five deflections. For Sshville, Maddie Sanders had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven deflections.

Avery Snead’s buzzer-beating layup gave Westbrook Christian a 46-44 victory over Class 3A Area 12 rival Ohatchee on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in Rainbow City. Jordan Brooks and Kylee Wyatt each scored 10 points for the Lady Warriors (8-8), while Addi Hammontree pulled down 10 rebounds. Wyatt also had three steals.