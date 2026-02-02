Glencoe boys win county basketball title; Sardis sweeps girls, JV divisions

By Karla McArthur, Correspondent

The Glencoe High School varsity boys’ basketball team captured the Etowah County Basketball Tournament championship, highlighted by multiple All-County selections and an MVP honor.

Glencoe players Bryce Borntrager, Grant Smith, Jalen Hunter and Durrell Hampton were named All-County. Smith was also selected as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

The tournament was held Jan. 12–16 at Southside High School.

In the varsity girls’ division, Sardis High School claimed the county title with a 51-28 win over Southside. Sardis’ All-County selections included Shelby Abernathy, Mollie Brock, Vada Willmore and Mya Glass. Glass was named tournament MVP.

Sardis also took top honors in both junior varsity divisions.

All-County selections for the Sardis JV girls team were Brantley Knott, Ava Garrard, Ansley Wallace and Macie Cullom. Cullom and Wallace were named co-MVPs. For the Sardis JV boys, Jebrelle Snow, Jake Miller, Jud Miller and Bo Martin earned all-tournament honors, with Snow named MVP.

Additional All-County honorees included Kinlee Montgomery, Katy Talbot, Kynsley Freeman, Journey Underwood, Bryce Borntrager, Grant Smith, Jalen Hunter, Dorrell Hampton, Luke Johnson and Cayden Cofield of Glencoe; Lily Ford, Alexa Cosper, Anderson Hassell, Miles Rickles, Seth Lovell, Hannah Westcott, Avery Loyd, Zoey McKinney, Caden Holderfield, Carson McGraw and Drew Clark of Southside; Noah Johnson, Bryce Whittaker, Haylen Marbut, Javon Norman, Sarah Ponder, Vila Taliaferro, Victoria Taliaferro and Addison Simmons of Hokes Bluff; Brodi Mass, Austin Raines and Kennedi Nix of West End; and Cody Hasse, Brooklyn Merriman and Marquis Taylor of Gaston; and Levi Martin and Michele Menditto of Sardis.

During the tournament, Etowah County Schools also announced its 2025 All-County football team, along with MVPs for cross country and cheerleading.

Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby was presented with the Legacy of Leadership Award for his longtime service as a teacher, administrator and superintendent in the Etowah County School System.

Glencoe High School head football coach Bayley Blanchard was named the 2025 Coach of the Year.