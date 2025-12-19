Glencoe High GEMS team selected to present at JSU expo

By Karla McArthur

Glencoe High School’s GEMS team has been invited to present at the 2026 Alabama Department of Education Girls Engaged in Math and Science (GEMS) Expo at Jacksonville State University.

GEMS is an educational initiative that engages girls in STEM through both structured and informal learning experiences. The program addresses the national need to reduce the STEM gender gap by using eight instructional strategies designed to build self-confidence and increase interest in mathematics and science. GEMS teaching practices emphasize these strategies to strengthen girls’ confidence in their abilities and potential in STEM fields.

In November 2025, Glencoe High School Principal Wendy Tinker approached AP Biology teacher Wes Weems about participating in the GEMS program, with hopes the school would be selected to present at the GEMS Expo, which takes place at JSU on Feb. 26, 2026.

“I knew this would be great for our kids,” Tinker said.

Weems, a 38-year veteran educator, began by selecting members of the GEMS team and providing time for the students to brainstorm and collectively choose a project topic. The team includes AndeeMae Skinner, Gracyn Bunt, Mia Talbot, Avery Barkley, Chloe Douglas, Millie Chambless, Kaedy Smith and Palin Cook. The students explored methods of research, experimentation and data collection for their project.

“The girls chose to research how vasoconstriction of blood vessels affects blood flow and blood pressure in the human body,” Weems said. The team collaborated to determine their experimental procedures and data collection methods. Within approximately one week, the students completed an application to the Alabama State Department of Education and produced a video outlining the focus of their research.

“This was just the preliminary stage of the assignment,” Weems said. “Once the idea for experimentation was finalized, the girls made the video for the application process.”

After submitting the application, the team waited until Dec. 12, 2025, to learn their project had been selected.

The next phase of the project will take place after winter break, when the team will begin conducting its experiment. Using a siphon pump, the students will move water — representing blood — through hoses of varying sizes to determine whether constricted hoses reduce flow and increase pressure. The team will also create an additional presentation featuring a dissected cow heart and the data collected throughout the experiment.

This honor marks a significant milestone for the GEMS team and underscores Glencoe High School’s commitment to expanding opportunities for young women in STEM. The experience will not only showcase student research at the state level, but also inspire participants to pursue future studies and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.