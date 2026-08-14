Glencoe High in running for $1M field upgrade

Glencoe High School is one of 19 Alabama schools to win $5,000 through T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights program, and now has a chance at a $1 million football field upgrade later this fall.

The award, announced by T-Mobile as part of its first weekly round of winners, is the entry-level prize in a season-long national competition built around small-town high school football. Glencoe joins schools from Oneonta to Bay Minette on a list of 300 winners nationwide named in the program’s opening week.

The $5,000 can go toward needs such as helmets, weight room equipment, uniforms or travel costs, according to T-Mobile, though what Glencoe specifically plans to do with the money has not been confirmed by the school.

A longer road to $1 million

Winning the $5,000 also enters Glencoe into a longer, multi-stage competition. Beginning in October, the school could advance through several tiers, ultimately competing for a $1 million field upgrade, the program’s grand prize.

The competition unfolds in stages, per T-Mobile:

A panel of judges will select 40 division finalists nationwide,10 each from four regions, based on criteria including community need, creativity and social media engagement.

The public will then vote once per day, per person, from Oct. 8-25, to narrow the finalists to four division champions, each winning $250,000.

A final public voting round, Oct. 29-Nov. 8, will determine the single grand-prize winner, to be announced Nov. 12.

Whether Glencoe advances past the $5,000 tier depends first on the judging panel, then on public voting, a process in which reach and social media visibility appear to carry real weight alongside need.

A pattern of viral underdogs

T-Mobile’s two previous grand-prize winners suggest what it may take to go the distance. Inola High School in Inola, Oklahoma, population 1,900, won the inaugural $1 million prize in 2024. Dierks High School in Dierks, Arkansas, population 900, won in 2025, a T-Mobile release said, after the school’s campaign drew nearly 2 million votes with help from what the company described as “celebrity supporters.”

That pattern raises a question for any of this year’s smaller applicants, Glencoe included: whether the program’s structure rewards community need, as its marketing suggests, or primarily rewards whichever school can generate the most outside attention during a three-week voting window.

Applications remain open

High schools in towns with populations under 150,000 remain eligible to apply through Sept. 18. Applications are submitted by school officials at FridayNight5GLights.com and require a short essay on why the school’s football field deserves an upgrade.

Public voting, when it opens, will run through FridayNight5GLights.com and the T-Life app, with one vote allowed per person per day.