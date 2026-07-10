Glencoe Public Library celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with community event

The Glencoe Public Library welcomed families, community leaders and local children for a patriotic celebration honoring America’s 250th birthday, highlighting the nation’s history, freedoms and civic values.

Hosted by library director Mrs. Dale Henry, the event brought together Glencoe Mayor Chris Hare, Police Chief Kenon McKenzie, members of the Glencoe Fire Department, City Hall staff and library volunteers.

Henry thanked those in attendance for supporting the celebration and helping make the event a success.

Under the direction of Michael Peterson, the Glencoe High School Band opened the program with the national anthem, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Mayor Hare. Dr. Craig Reynolds, pastor of North Glencoe Baptist Church, delivered the opening prayer.

Police Chief McKenzie read The ABCs of the United States aloud to the families, encouraging children to learn more about the nation’s history and heritage.

Following the program, the library provided snacks, patriotic coloring sheets and small American flags for attendees.

According to organizers, the celebration was designed to commemorate America’s 250th birthday while educating children and community members about the rights, freedoms and responsibilities enjoyed by citizens of the United States.

Glencoe was designated as “The City of Patriotism” by the Alabama State Legislature, a distinction that reflects the community’s longstanding commitment to honoring the nation’s history and values.