By Shawn Blackmon

As we celebrated Mother’s Day this past Sunday, we recognize Mother’s Day is more than flowers, cards and celebrations. It is a reminder of the strength, calling and purpose God placed inside women from the very beginning.

This week, the Lord keeps echoing one message:

Wake up.

Ephesians 5:14 says:

“Awake, O sleeper, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.”

There are many women today who are present physically but disconnected spiritually. They show up, but they are exhausted. They smile, but they are carrying hidden burdens. They survive, but they have stopped truly living with passion, purpose and fire for God.

The enemy has been busy attacking minds, families, bodies, emotions and identities. Fear, disappointment, trauma, rejection and exhaustion have caused many women to quietly drift into survival mode. But God is calling His daughters higher. He is calling women out of spiritual sleep and back into purpose.

Throughout Scripture, God used ordinary women to do extraordinary things. Esther saved a nation. Deborah led with courage. Ruth remained faithful in hardship. Hannah prayed until heaven responded. Hagar was seen by God in the wilderness. The Proverbs 31 woman handled business, cared for her family and honored God with her life.

None of these women were perfect. But they were awakened to purpose.

The enemy fights women so hard because he understands the power of a woman who knows who she is in God. If he can attack your thinking, he can attack your purpose. That is why renewing your mind matters so much.

Romans 12:2 reminds us: “Be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

Transformation begins when your thinking changes. You cannot constantly think defeated thoughts and expect victorious living. You cannot carry fear, bitterness, hopelessness, and insecurity while expecting peace and freedom to grow in your life.

God is calling women to think differently, live differently, respond differently and worship differently. This is not about perfection. It is about presence.

God is not asking you to have it all together. He is asking you to wake up to who you are. You are chosen. You are seen. You are valuable. You are still usable even after heartbreak, mistakes, trauma and disappointment. Broken crayons still color.

Some women have spent years carrying pain silently while still trying to hold everybody else together. But this week, remember this truth: God binds up the brokenhearted. He sees every tear, every prayer, every hidden struggle and every silent battle. And just like Hannah, your sincere cry still reaches heaven.

Some breakthroughs will not come from simply watching anymore. Some breakthroughs come when you respond. When you pray. When you worship. When you surrender. When you say “yes” to God even when it feels uncomfortable.

The question this week is simple: Would you still say yes if God called you higher? Would you still say yes if obedience stretched your comfort zone? Would you still say yes if purpose required sacrifice? Would you still say yes if God asked you to trust Him completely?

This Mother’s Day, do not just celebrate motherhood. Celebrate purpose. Celebrate calling. Celebrate the fact that God still uses women to shape generations, shift atmospheres, and carry His glory into the earth. Wake up, woman of God.

The world does not need more distracted, defeated, spiritually exhausted women.

It needs awakened women.

Prayer: Father, awaken every gift, purpose and calling that has gone dormant inside us. Heal every broken place, renew our minds and restore our passion for You. Give them courage to say yes to Your will even when it stretches us. Remind every woman reading this that she is chosen, valuable and deeply loved by You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Walk in grace. Stand in truth. Live blessed.