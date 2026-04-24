Government goes to school

Students at Oscar Adams Elementary School were introduced to various career paths at the school’s Career Day on Tuesday.

“Our students and staff were truly thrilled to have these incredible individuals take time out of their schedules to speak with us. Through these interactions, students gained meaningful insight into a variety of career paths and what those professions look like in real life,” administration said in an email to the Messenger.

Mayor Craig Ford was in attendance, along with Cameron Parnell of the Gadsden Fire Department, who taught the students about fire safety and what it takes to be a firefighter. Lieutenant Dusty Ford, Alex O’Neal, Grace Rhea, Carly Lankford, Robert D. Sykes and Cody Hopper from the Gadsden Police Officers, who handed out badge stickers and talked about being a law enforcement officer. Gadsden Deputies Summer Doran and Lucas Hallmark attended with their K-9 partners Sonya and Teddy; registered nurse Melissa Baker and Will Mackey with the Gadsden State Regional team.

Also in attendance were District Attorney Jody Willoughby and Deputy District Attorney Kirland Back; tax professional Melonie Vinson; representatives Jamie and Tina with Shelnutt & Varner Law Firm; Carletta Mathews with Brave Living Designs and Ira Zeigler from Kia of Rainbow City.

“Our students and staff were truly thrilled to have these incredible individuals take time out of their schedules to speak with us,” the school said in an email. “Through these interactions, students gained meaningful insight into a variety of career paths and what those professions look like in real life.”

Career day events introduce students to a wide variety of jobs, helping to build a foundation for future career planning, according to an article from the Journal of Evaluation in Education. The article states that programs like these can improve aspects of education, exploration and career planning.

Studies show that programs such as this are crucial for elementary students development and lay the foundation for the future of their working life, according to the article.

“We cannot express enough gratitude to everyone who participated,” the school said in an email. “Their encouragement and willingness to share their experiences inspired our students to stay focused, work hard, and strive for a bright future.”