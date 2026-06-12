GSCC Cardinal Foundation receives Walmart Spark Good Grant

The Gadsden State Cardinal Foundation has received a grant through the Walmart Spark Good Grant Program to support and expand public safety training initiatives throughout the community. The funding will enhance access to critical training opportunities that equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively during emergency situations.

Through this grant, the Cardinal Foundation will collaborate with departments across Gadsden State Community College to offer a variety of public safety programs focused on emergency response, situational awareness, and community preparedness. These initiatives are designed to provide residents across the region with greater access to life-saving education and essential safety resources.

“This funding creates meaningful opportunities for our community to become better prepared and more resilient,” said Jay Freeman, chief of police at Gadsden State. “By expanding access to public safety training, we are empowering individuals with the tools and confidence they need to respond in critical moments. Partnerships like this strengthen the safety and well-being of our entire community.”

The Cardinal Foundation continues to play a vital role in connecting philanthropic support with impactful programs that benefit both students and the broader community. Through strategic partnerships such as the Walmart Spark Good Grant Program, the Foundation is able to expand its reach and increase the availability of workforce and community-based training opportunities.

“Our partnership with Walmart through the Spark Good program demonstrates the power of collaboration in addressing community needs,” said Hillary Folsom, director of Advancement and Alumni Relations with Gadsden State. “This grant not only supports essential public safety training but also reinforces our commitment to expanding educational opportunities that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Together, we are helping build a safer, more prepared community.”