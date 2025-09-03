GSCC celebrates Cherokee Campus as part of centennial

Gadsden State Community College marked its 100th year with a special celebration on Aug. 27, 2025, at the Cherokee Campus, highlighting the College’s legacy of service in East Alabama and its ongoing commitment to student success and regional workforce development.

The celebration was well attended by students, employees, alumni and community members, reflecting the strong support for the Cherokee Campus and its role in the region. Andy Green, Dean of Student Services, opened the program with a welcome and remarks recognizing the Cherokee Campus’s role in expanding access to higher education for students across Cherokee County and surrounding communities.

President Alan Smith followed with remarks that highlighted Gadsden State’s momentum in academics, health sciences and workforce training, as well as the importance of community. “I have a heart and passion for helping our students in our service area, because somebody helped me many years ago,” Smith said. “We’re moving forward to help people, we’re putting students first, and we’re helping our community partners.”

President Smith recognized dignitaries and elected officials in attendance before introducing Boone Kinard, executive director of external affairs for the Alabama Community College System. Kinard shared the mission of the ACCS and recognized the importance of Gadsden State’s presence in the region. “That’s why the campus here in Cherokee County is so important, because it gives an opportunity for students to stay at home and be able to further their education,” said Kinard. “If Gadsden State was not here, there may not be another opportunity for students in this area.”

Following Kinard’s message, nursing student, Olivia Monterrojas, shared her story about how Gadsden State has been an incredible part of her life. “From my first day at Gadsden State, it has supported my personal goals and helped me be the person that I always wanted to be,” said Monterrojas. Monterrojas emphasized that her experiences at Gadsden State have prepared her for success in both her studies and her future career in nursing.

The program also featured Mr. Richard Lindsey, who served as the representative for Alabama House District 39 for 35 years and was instrumental in securing the construction of the Gadsden State Cherokee Campus.

Lindsey reflected on the campus’s impact and the doors it opens for learners at every stage. “Gadsden State Cherokee is here for many reasons, but mainly because of the hard work and contributions of many forward-thinking leaders in Cherokee County. We began meeting and discussing the need for this facility, bringing people together to support it, then involving the Gadsden State team, and finally going to Montgomery to speak with Governor Riley and the chancellor’s office to make this happen. You don’t make anything happen without cooperation and people coming together, and that’s what it took to get this done,” Lindsey said.

Green also recognized past and current campus directors for their leadership and dedication, including:

– Diann Cruickshank

– Dr. Martha Lavender

– Luanne Hayes

– Randi Wright

Dr. Derrick Griffey, director of distance education, faculty development and learning resources, highlighted the College’s archives and historical journals, offering a glimpse into the people, programs and milestones that shaped Gadsden State over the past century through historical displays.

The program concluded with closing remarks from Dean Green and a call to continue supporting students through strong community engagement and investment in modern facilities and programs.

Current Cherokee Campus Director Randi Wright reflected on the milestone, saying the Cherokee Campus has been a tremendous success story for Gadsden State, providing local students with access to quality education close to home. “As we celebrate this milestone, we’re excited about the future growth and opportunities this campus will continue to bring to Cherokee County and beyond,” she said.

The College will continue its centennial celebration with a 100-year celebration event on Sept. 16 at the Wallace Drive Campus and the Cardinal Gala on Oct. 9 at the Venue in Gadsden. For more information about the events, visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/celebrate.