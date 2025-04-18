GSCC celebrates sophomores at double-header

Gadsden State Community College honored its sophomore baseball players on Saturday, April 12, at the Gadsden Sports Complex during a celebratory “Sophomore Day.” The event highlighted the achievements and contributions of the team’s second-year players — a group that holds a unique place in the college’s athletic history.

The Cardinals gave fans even more to cheer about by sweeping Chattahoochee Valley Community College in a thrilling double-header. Gadsden State clinched the first game with a 10-6 win at 1 p.m., followed by a commanding 11-4 victory in the second game at 4 p.m.

Head Baseball Coach and Athletic Director Blake Lewis reflected on the significance of this sophomore class.

“This sophomore class holds a special place in the history of Gadsden State Baseball,” said Lewis. “They were the first group to commit to us when we brought the program back after more than a decade, and they’ve laid the foundation for everything we’re building. Their pride in representing GSCC, their work ethic, and their growth — both on the field and as young men — has been truly special to witness. Seeing them experience some success this season is a testament to their commitment and belief in what we’re doing here.”

The honored sophomores include: #3 Brandon Fears – Pitcher, #4 Payton Isbell – Infielder, #6 Jackson Morgan – Infielder/Pitcher, #7 Chris McNeill – Outfielder, #10 Andrew Hardy – Catcher, #11 Walker Thomas – Catcher/Outfielder, #13 Blake Hall – Infielder, #17 Aiden Bee – Pitcher, #19 Hayden Strickland – Infielder, #21 Baker Walker – Catcher/Pitcher, #24 Jordan Nowell – Pitcher, #28 Mason Freeman – Pitcher, #35 Charlie Jones – Pitcher, #36 Jayden Roberts – Outfielder, #38 Aaron Wallace – Infielder, #42 Colston Fultz – Pitcher, #43 Colton Ziegler – Pitcher.