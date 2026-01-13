GSCC honors Summer and Fall graduates

Gadsden State Community College honored graduates from the Summer and Fall Semesters during commencement on December 18 at Gadsden State Cherokee. The College recognized 558 students who successfully completed the requirements for associate degrees, certificates, and short-term certificates, earning a total of 913 credentials.

There were 188 students honored for their academic achievement with traditional cords signaling the level of honor they achieved.

In total, 45 students received the highest honor by graduating Summa Cum Laude with a 3.9-4.0 GPA wearing a gold cord to signify their exceptional academic success. Additionally, 55 students graduated Magna Cum Laude with a 3.7-3.89 GPA receiving a red cord. Recognized as Cum Laude graduates for a 3.5-3.69 GPA were 52 students earning a red and gold cord. A group of 36 students graduated with distinction for earning a certificate while maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA. These students received a red and black cord for their hard work.

The graduates are:

Altoona – Kristen Eller, Dalton Garmon, Kathryn Grayson, Makenna McKee, Kara Reynolds, Viridiana Saucedo, Zachary Stewart, and Jacob Watts

Attalla – Jeffery Baty, Mary Boley, Tiffany Brock, Colton Cagle, James Clark, Josynez Gamez, April Hammonds, Hannah Hufstetler, Macie Hunt, Brooklyn Jones, Sydney Jones, Madison Kelley, Jaken Lindsey, Ethan Logan, Cassandra McDaris, Kaitlyn Nelms, Abigail Nelson, Kylee Roden, Kaylee Rogers-Lee, Sarah Scarborough, David Smith, Matthew Vasser, and Jennifer Wynn

Gadsden – Avelardo Agustin Berduo, Rain Barron, TaShanuna Barton, Shelly Bishop, Evan Brand, Gabriel Brito, Ugochukwu Buchi-Ahiabuike, Kira Butler, Riley Carmack, Erik Cattling, Brandon Cervantes, Carsen Chesnut, Nicholas Clark, Belvajean Collom, Conner Croft, Gabrielle Dixon, Gregory Farmer, Amy Frohock, Lucas Gamblin, Aguilar Gaspar, Brandon Gilbert, Serenity Gover, McKenna Hale, Alan Hartman, Maleke Harvey, Ashley Hawk, Derik Henson, Alyah Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Alexandria Johnson, Gracie Johnson, Kerryl Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Chasity Jones, Ashley King, Erin Kirby, Anneabella Kirkland, Destiny Lezotte, Chaeli Little, Daniel Lopez Vasquez, German Malone, Arielle McBride, Terri McCain, Seth McConnell, Ronan McFadden, Elizabeth Moore, Tyler Mostiller, Dearrius Myers, Chloe Nichols, Dalton O’Bryant, Zakaiya Pace, Andre Patterson, Brenda Payton, Emily Perez, Jakob Pope, Elyza Powell, Nia Presley, Isabel Ramos, Mason Robinson, James Rutledge, Bethany Sandridge, Brianna Sandridge, Kayla Schoenlein, Kathrine Shaneyfelt, Anna Shook, Danasha Simpkins, Ashley Sjoerdsma, Keller Skaggs, Kathryn Smith, Thearse Stocks, Celeste Taylor, Maggie Thacker, Katlyn Thomas; Samantha-Lynn Thomas, Destiny Tuck, Neanna Turner, Makayla Waters, Jaylin Wehunt, Otis White, Layla Williams, Taveyah Williams, Makya Wilson, McKinley Wilson, Taylor Witt, Clinton Woody, James Yohe, Rosita Zendejas, and Daniella Zikpi

Gallant – William Clark, Lelah Rogers, and Abigail Smith

Glencoe – Maghan Alford, Ashley Baccus, Kaleb Barber, Emilyn Cornelius, Kaylee Higdon, Judson Littlejohn, Savannah Rogers, Phillip Simmons, Kayla Stamps, Anna Stanley, Peyton Thompson, and Shelby Tullis

Rainbow City – Catherine Anderson, Jessa Barnes, Ciara Bowers-Jones, Robert Brooks, Kristy Cooper, Monique Curry, Koby Dillard, Jaden Duran, Haleigh Graves, Julianna Hayes, Kristin Hays, Breunna Holt, Jakylyn Holt, Virginia Horton, Kokou Hounkpati, Saydee Kilgore, Dyamond McCadney, Tshegofatso Moeng, Manci Patel, Ethan Tolson, and Sidney Vance

Sardis – Jacob Beck

Southside – Drake Albury, Meredith Bain, Elanor Battle Krusick, Lauren Boyd, Emily Howell, Michael Hyland, Meredith Keener, Cayden McCord, Logan Perkins, Jackson Sims, Deannia Spiller, Britney Stephens, Alyssa Streefkerk, Phillip Ulrich, Sheena Wallace, and Tristan Wrage

Steele – Ariel Miller